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Amnesty demands probe into abduction of Nairobi lawyer Abshir Abdi

By Wanjiku Kariuki | Nov. 12, 2026
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lawyer Abshir Ahmedsadak Abdi found dumped in Sololo, days after going missing. 

Amnesty International Kenya has called for investigations into the abduction of Nairobi lawyer Abshir Ahmedsadak Abdi, hours after he was found alive in Marsabit County, after twelve days missing.

In a statement, the rights organisation urged authorities to establish what happened to Abdi, identify everyone involved in his abduction and ensure those responsible are held accountable.

It also called for the preservation and examination of all available evidence, including CCTV footage.

“His disappearance, reportedly involving an abduction captured on CCTV footage, raises serious questions about the circumstances of his abduction, the perpetrators involved and the failure to ensure his safety,” Amnsety-Kenya said.

The lobby also urged the National Police Service (NPS) and the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to conduct effective investigations, calling on the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) to ensure credible evidence is acted upon and those suspected of criminal responsibility are prosecuted.

The organisation further urged authorities to keep Abdi and his family informed of the investigations and protect witnesses and anyone at risk of reprisals for providing information.

It said everyone involved in the abduction, including those who may have facilitated it, must be held accountable.

Amnesty commended the Law Society of Kenya, civil society organisations and members of the public for sustaining pressure and advocating for Abdi’s safe return.

It warned that the case must not become another unresolved abduction, saying failure to investigate such incidents and prosecute those responsible entrenches impunity and creates fear.

“The Kenyan authorities have an obligation to protect everyone within their jurisdiction from enforced disappearance and other human rights violations, investigate allegations effectively and ensure access to justice and effective remedies for victims and their families.”

Abdi was abducted in the early hours of November 1 on Muchai Road, off Ngong Road in Nairobi, by armed men reportedly travelling in a Toyota Prado TX and a double-cab vehicle.

Before his disappearance, he had reportedly lodged formal complaints  accusing officers from the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) and the National Intelligence Service (NIS) of harassment and intimidation intended to force him to withdraw from a criminal case.

His family subsequently filed a habeas corpus application at the Milimani High Court. The LSK, civil society groups and members of the legal fraternity also staged protests, demanding that security agencies account for his whereabouts.

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Related Topics

Abshir Ahmedsadak Abdi Abduction Abshir Ahmedsadak Abdi Abshir Ahmedsadak Abdi Found Rights Groups Demand Probe Into Lawyer Abdi's Abduction
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