Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

A week later, lawyer Abshir Abdi remains missing as rights groups demand answers

By Wanjiku Kariuki | Nov. 11, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

LSK Members led by their president Charles Kanjama during a protest over the disappearance of the lawyer Ahmed Abdi.[Benard Orwongo Standard]

The disappearance of Nairobi lawyer Abshir Ahmedsadak Abdi has drawn condemnation from human rights groups, which are demanding that authorities disclose his whereabouts and launch an independent investigation.

The Coalition for Human Rights Defenders, Constitutionalism and Refugee Protection said Tuesday, November 10, that Abdi had been missing for more than a week despite court intervention and public calls for accountability.

In a statement, the coalition demanded his immediate release if he was being unlawfully detained. If authorities had legal grounds to arrest him, they should produce him before a competent court and uphold his constitutional rights, the group said.

The coalition has also called for an independent investigation into the circumstances of his disappearance, including the alleged involvement of armed individuals and security personnel.

It urged authorities to preserve and independently examine CCTV footage, vehicle records, communication data and other forensic evidence. Those found responsible should be held accountable regardless of their rank or political influence, it said.

Abdi was reportedly seized by armed men on Muchai Road, off Ngong Road in Nairobi, in the early hours of Sunday, November 1.

Amnesty International Kenya said CCTV footage showed masked men forcing him into a black SUV between 4:41am and 4:43am. His vehicle was later found abandoned nearby.

His family and colleagues have linked his disappearance to a contentious pro bono case he was handling at the Makadara Law Courts. They say he had raised concerns about the case and faced threats allegedly involving security and intelligence officers.

However, Directorate of Criminal Investigations Director Mohamed Amin and Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja have both denied that police are holding Abdi or were involved in his disappearance. Police have since formed a special team to investigate the matter.

The case is before the Milimani High Court, where Abdi's brother, Zachary Abshir, has filed an urgent habeas corpus application seeking to establish his whereabouts.

His disappearance has sparked protests and condemnation from the Law Society of Kenya, Amnesty International Kenya and other human rights groups, which have raised concerns about a wider pattern of enforced disappearances.

The coalition said no individual or security agency had the authority to abduct, secretly detain or conceal the whereabouts of a Kenyan citizen.

It also called for an end to abductions, torture, extrajudicial killings and intimidation of citizens and human rights defenders. All reported violations must be independently investigated, with those responsible held accountable, it said.

“A missing Kenyan deserves answers. A detained Kenyan deserves justice. A deceased Kenyan deserves an independent investigation and accountability,” the coalition said.

The group urged the National Police Service, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the Independent Policing Oversight Authority, the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights, the Law Society of Kenya and international human rights institutions to ensure the case receives urgent and independent attention.

It also called for protection of Abdi's family, lawyers, witnesses and others involved in the proceedings.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Disappeared Nairobi Lawyer Abshir Ahmedsadak Abdi Abshir Ahmedsadak Abdi Abduction Lawyer Abshir Ahmedsadak Abdi
.

Latest Stories

Woman turns narrow escape from FGM into mission to rescue girls
Woman turns narrow escape from FGM into mission to rescue girls
Rift Valley
By Wycliff Kipsang
21 mins ago
Last patient released as Kenya gears to be declared Ebola-free in 42 days
Health & Science
By Stecy Atieno
32 mins ago
Science has a big role in building peaceful and resilient societies
Opinion
By Richie Olaka
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Anger at Ruto and Gachagua bare knuckle attack
By Ndungu Gachane 1 hr ago
Anger at Ruto and Gachagua bare knuckle attack
Heed Kenyans call to unite, Uhuru tells opposition leaders
By Prestone Murunga 1 hr ago
Heed Kenyans call to unite, Uhuru tells opposition leaders
Lawyer Abshir's brother narrates chilling abduction ordeal by armed men
By Nancy Gitonga 1 hr ago
Lawyer Abshir's brother narrates chilling abduction ordeal by armed men
How State bungled rollout of tourist health cover
By Macharia Kamau 1 hr ago
How State bungled rollout of tourist health cover
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved