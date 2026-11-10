Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Kenya to open missions in Azerbaijan and Congo, closes Bern Embassy

By Fred Kagonye | Nov. 10, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Foreign Affairs PS Korir Sing’oei. [File, Standard]

The Kenyan government has announced that it will open new missions in Baku, Azerbaijan and Brazzaville, Congo.

This move according to Foreign Affairs PS Korir Sing’oei was necessitated by geopolitical complexity and uncertainty, fiscal pressures and competing national development priorities.

The PS said that the move is part of the country’s careful review of diplomatic footprint globally.

“Such review will take into account the need to maintain diplomatic representation against Kenya's evolving priorities,” he said.

The review Sing’oei said would see the closure if some missions and the opening of new ones but this will be done in line with the furtherance of Kenya’s strategic policies.

He said that the opening had been done with cabinet guidance and the move is expected to bolster Kenya’s footprint in Central Europe and Central Africa respectively.

“The Kenyan Embassy in Bern, Switzerland has been identified for closure under Phase One of the exercise,” he said.

“The closure of the Embassy in Bern does not diminish Kenya's long-standing and friendly relations with Switzerland.”

According to Sing’oei, the coverage of bilateral matters with Switzerland will now be handled by Kenya High Commission in London, as was previously the case.

“Kenya will retain its diplomatic presence in Geneva, which will continue to represent the country in its engagement with the United Nations and other multilateral organizations hosted there.”

He said that the Kenya Kwanza administration remains committed to the welfare of Kenyans living in Switzerland saying that the Permanent Mission in Geneva will provide them with consular services.

According to the PS the closure is not immediate but will gradual with minimal disruptions to Kenyans abroad and partners.

He added that the relocation of Kenya's Mission from Port-au-Prince, Haiti to Mexico City, and the Mission in Havana, Cuba to Kingston, Jamaica had already been implemented.

The Bern embassy has been in existence for barely six years after it was officially opened on April 2, 2020.

In recent years, Nairobi has opened an embassy in Morocco to strengthen relations with North Africa and there have been plans to put up diplomatic missions in Vatican City, Copenhagen in Denmark and Hanoi in Vietnam.

Kenya in august 2026 inaugurated a consulate general in Guangzhou, China as it seeks to enhance commercial relations with the country particularly the southern part.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Bern Embassy closure kenya to open new missions
.

Latest Stories

Jail President, halt CS salaries as lobby groups return to court
Jail President, halt CS salaries as lobby groups return to court
National
By Kamau Muthoni
3 hrs ago
Murkomen, Kanja summoned over rising abduction cases
National
By Edwin Nyarangi
3 hrs ago
Security chiefs to be held accountable for abductions, court declares
National
By Nancy Gitonga
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Security chiefs to be held accountable for abductions, court declares
By Nancy Gitonga 3 hrs ago
Security chiefs to be held accountable for abductions, court declares
Murkomen, Kanja summoned over rising abduction cases
By Edwin Nyarangi 3 hrs ago
Murkomen, Kanja summoned over rising abduction cases
Jail President, halt CS salaries as lobby groups return to court
By Kamau Muthoni 3 hrs ago
Jail President, halt CS salaries as lobby groups return to court
Sakaja's exit fractures UDA in Nairobi as internal wrangles begin
By Jacob Ochiro 3 hrs ago
Sakaja's exit fractures UDA in Nairobi as internal wrangles begin
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved