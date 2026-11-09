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Ruto nominates Lydia Chelagat as new Data Commissioner

By David Njaaga | Nov. 9, 2026
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Lydia Sitienei Chelagat, President William Ruto's nominee to succeed Immaculate Kassait as Kenya's Data Commissioner.

President William Ruto has nominated Communications Authority legal director Lydia Sitienei Chelagat as Data Commissioner.

The nomination, made on the recommendation of the Public Service Commission (PSC), has been forwarded to the National Assembly for consideration in accordance with the Data Protection Act, 2019.

Government Spokesperson Charles Owino announced the nomination in a press release on Monday, November 9, 2026.

Chelagat's nomination comes as the six-year tenure of Immaculate Kassait, Kenya's first Data Commissioner, draws to a close.

Kassait was appointed in November 2020 by former President Uhuru Kenyatta to head the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner (ODPC), which oversees the implementation and enforcement of data protection laws in Kenya.

Chelagat was among 13 candidates shortlisted by the PSC for interviews for the position in October, following a recruitment exercise that attracted 152 applications.

The Data Commissioner serves a single, non-renewable six-year term.

What does the Data Commissioner do?

The Data Commissioner heads the ODPC, an independent institution established under the Data Protection Act, 2019, to safeguard personal information and enforce privacy rights.

The office regulates how public and private institutions collect, process, store and use personal information.

Its responsibilities include investigating complaints involving misuse of personal data, inspecting organisations to establish compliance with the law and maintaining a register of data controllers and data processors.

The commissioner also has powers to take enforcement action against organisations that violate data protection requirements.

The office's work affects businesses, government agencies and other institutions that handle personal information, including customer records, financial details and digital identities.

Under the law, individuals have rights over their personal data, including the right to know how their information is being used and to seek redress where their privacy rights are violated.

Chelagat serves as Director of Legal Services and Corporate Secretary at the Communications Authority of Kenya.

She joined the authority in December 2023 and has more than 15 years of professional experience in legal services, corporate governance and regulatory matters.

Before joining the authority, she served as General Manager of Legal Services and Company Secretary at the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (KETRACO) and as Group Company Secretary and Head of Legal Services at CPF Financial Services.

She holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Buckingham in the United Kingdom and a master's degree in Public Policy and Management from Strathmore University Business School.

Her nomination now awaits consideration by the National Assembly. 

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Related Topics

President Ruto Lydia Sitienei Chelagat Data Commissioner Immaculate Kassait
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