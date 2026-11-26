Audio By Vocalize

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba’s inauguration of a new multi-stakeholder team chaired by Prof. Peter Mulwa Mbithi—tasked with delivering a report on causes of school unrest that often result in arson by March 2, 2027—feels more like a perfunctory operational ritual and less of decisive leadership.

Over the decades, Kenya has commissioned inquiry after inquiry into student unrest, arson, and school tragedies. These include the Sagini Committee of 1991, the Macharia Committee of 2000, the Wangai Task Force of 2001, the Koech inquiry of 2008, and the Omolo task force of 2016. Each produced volumes of diagnostic reports and recommendations, yet implementation has consistently stalled.

When the Omolo team audited the Wangai report, it found out that only 65 of 168 recommendations submitted had been fully implemented. A 2020 Auditor-General audit echoed the same warnings on fire safety infrastructure and emergency training.

Meanwhile, deadly fires at Hillside Endarasha Academy in 2024 and Utumishi Girls Academy in May 2026—where a dormitory reportedly crammed 220 students—show the fatal cost of inaction.

The timing of this latest initiative makes its impact even more doubtful. By March 2027, Kenya will be deep into political campaigns ahead of the August 2027 general election.

In our electoral cycle, attention shifts rapidly toward politics, and incoming or transitioning administrations routinely launch fresh initiatives rather than execute unfinished blueprints from predecessors.

What assurance, then, do parents and learners have that Prof. Mbithi’s report will escape the fate of its predecessors, all of Ogamba’s assurances notwithstanding?

From previous recommendations, Kenya already knows what is wrong and ails its education system. The problem, therefore, is not a shortage of diagnoses; it is simply weak enforcement, corruption in inspection units, overcrowded dormitories, and zero consequences for negligence.

Good rules already exist to tame arson under the National Construction Authority and the Kenya Fire and Rescue Service Act, yet compliance remains optional in practice.

Rather than commissioning more studies, public pressure must push the government to adopt proven reforms from countries that confronted similar crises and acted decisively.

The United States, for example, enacted the Life Safety Code after deadly mid-twentieth-century school fires, mandating sprinklers, fire-resistant materials, clear exits, and regular evacuation drills, sharply reducing large-scale fatalities.

The United Kingdom tied fire risk assessments directly to school registration so non-compliant institutions cannot legally operate. Australia enforces termly fire drills reviewed by authorities and, alongside Canada, extends sprinkler and alarm mandates to community schools through targeted government subsidies. Japan embeds emergency drills into school culture from the earliest grades until evacuation becomes second nature.

To save lives, Kenya must separate safety inspection from academic quality assurance into an independent inspectorate with power to shut down violators, retrofit dormitories with sprinklers and interconnected alarms, enforce strict occupancy limits backed by criminal liability for negligent officials, and make emergency drills routine.

Only enforceable action—not another report reproducing earlier recommendations —will protect Kenyan children.