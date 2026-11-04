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Treasury warns KRA revenue misses may force more borrowing in Ruto's final budget before 2027 polls

By Brian Ngugi | Nov. 4, 2026
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The National Treasury has cast doubt on the Kenya Revenue Authority's ability to meet its collection targets, admitting in internal documents that ordinary revenue has missed official projections in nine of the past 11 years, a record that now threatens funding for President William Ruto's final budget before the August 2027 elections.

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