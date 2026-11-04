Moi family home in Eldoret under construction despite court injunction

Individuals enjoying State protection have continued constructing a perimeter wall around a prime property that the Moi family has owned since 1996 in Eldoret, despite a court order barring a forceful takeover of the home.
In apparent defiance of a temporary injunction issued on Monday by Justice Charles Ondieki of the Environment and Land Court, which barred General Service Unit (GSU) officers from taking over the property, construction work and other activities continued unabated at the home near the Eldoret State Lodge.
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