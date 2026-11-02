Bomas billions: Secret contract exposes Sh2.5b 'kickback' clauses, inflated costs

It is one of the most guarded documents in the country’s recent history. For months, Parliament has demanded to see the contract for the multi-billion-shilling construction and equipping of the Bomas International Convention Complex (BICC). The Ministry of Defence, which took over the project from the Ministry of Gender, Culture, and Heritage, has stonewalled legislators, citing commercial confidentiality and national security protocols.
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