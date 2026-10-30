Blow to Ruto as court shuts window to save Cabinet

President William Ruto's window to make his Cabinet legitimate after it was declared an illegality was shut after the Court of Appeal on Thursday declined to suspend a High Court order, requiring the President to reconstitute the Cabinet by close of midnight on Wednesday.
The Appellate Court instead directed the Attorney General, Dorcas Oduor, to serve the application to other parties in the case, who will, within 30 days, file their responses and submissions.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off annual plans. Offer ends in…