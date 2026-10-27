President William Ruto leaves the country for Russia

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President William Ruto during Ukambani tour.

President William Ruto on Tuesday evening left the country for Russia where he will represent the country in the Third Russia–Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum.

According to State House spokesperson Hussein Mohamed Ruto is expected to advance Kenya’s economic and strategic interests with a focus on the expansion of export markets and attracting investments.

“As the AU champion on the African Continental Free Trade Area, the President will seek greater market access for African tea, coffee, cut flowers, fresh produce and value-added products, while pursuing investment in agro-processing, manufacturing, energy and infrastructure,” said Mohamed.

Ruto’s quest at the summit will also explore partnerships in artificial intelligence, digital innovation and technology transfer to equip young people with emerging skills, support businesses and strengthen Kenya’s digital economy.

“The engagements will further focus on securing affordable agricultural inputs and strengthening food security.”

Mohamed said at the Africa–Russia Business Roundtable, the President is expected to position Kenya as a competitive investment destination and gateway to African markets.

He will also seek to promote joint ventures and commercial partnerships that strengthen local industries, create employment and increase the value of Kenyan exports to Russia and other markets to be explored.

“Africa will further engage Russia on efforts to address global peace, regional security challenges, promote peaceful resolution of conflicts and strengthen regional stability.”

The Vladimir Putin-led forum will focus on Africa’s priorities, including reforms to global governance, stronger representation in international decision-making and equitable partnerships founded on mutual respect and sovereign equality.

“The African group will also advocate cooperation that advances Africa’s industrialisation, economic transformation and shared prosperity.”

Ruto together with Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Diaspora Affairs Principal Secretary Roselyn Njogu, who are already in Russia as well as other government officials will push for the unlocking of new markets and partnerships.

The president is expected to engage other Heads of State and Government, international organizations, financial institutions and major corporations to position Kenya as a favourable investment destination in Africa.

The visit comes at a time when Kenyan families are pushing for acknowledgement from the Russian government over the recruitment of their children to fight in the country’s war against Ukraine.

The quests also include the repatriation of the bodies of Kenyan men who have been killed in the battlefield after getting duped with promises of well-paying jobs in Moscow only to be handed arms to fight Putin’s war.

There are others who were duped to join the war and their contracts have lapsed but they do not know their fate yet.