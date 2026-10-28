What next after leaving Ebola quarantine centres?

The Director General, Ministry of Health, Dr Patrick Amoth. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

The first 20 people placed under quarantine following Kenya’s imported Bundibugyo Ebola case were cleared to return home on Monday, October 26, after completing the required 21-day monitoring period without developing symptoms.

The Ministry of Health says the remaining 98 contacts are expected to be released in four waves beginning November 3, subject to individual health assessments, as authorities review quarantine arrangements at a facility where infection prevention and control measures fell short of the required standards.