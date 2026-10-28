Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

What next after leaving Ebola quarantine centres?

By Eunice Omollo | Oct. 28, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
The Director General, Ministry of Health, Dr Patrick Amoth. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

The first 20 people placed under quarantine following Kenya’s imported Bundibugyo Ebola case were cleared to return home on Monday, October 26, after completing the required 21-day monitoring period without developing symptoms.

The Ministry of Health says the remaining 98 contacts are expected to be released in four waves beginning November 3, subject to individual health assessments, as authorities review quarantine arrangements at a facility where infection prevention and control measures fell short of the required standards.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Ebola in Kenya Ministry of Health Ebola Surveillance Ebola Outbreak
.

Latest Stories

Fresh petition could stall TSC CEO recruitment
Fresh petition could stall TSC CEO recruitment
Education
By Lewis Nyaundi
35 mins ago
Release abducted Tanzanian, Amnesty International tells state
National
By Okumu Modachi
1 hr ago
Why Opposition should just settle on Sifuna as flag bearer
Elias Mokua
By Elias Mokua
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Illegal Cabinet: Ruto disobeys court order on gender rule, risks losing Cabinet
By Kamau Muthoni 2 hrs ago
Illegal Cabinet: Ruto disobeys court order on gender rule, risks losing Cabinet
State offers lecturers Sh20b pay deal, unions set to call off strike
By Lewis Nyaundi 2 hrs ago
State offers lecturers Sh20b pay deal, unions set to call off strike
Linda Mwananchi ushers in new dawn with party launch
By Prestone Murunga 2 hrs ago
Linda Mwananchi ushers in new dawn with party launch
ODM-UDA pre-election talks trigger storm ahead of the 2027 race
By Clinton Ambujo and Anne Atieno 2 hrs ago
ODM-UDA pre-election talks trigger storm ahead of the 2027 race
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved