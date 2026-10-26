DPP orders DCI probe into Eastleigh building collapse

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Multi-agency officers collects evidence for investigation in the collapsed multistorey building in Eastleigh, Nairobi on October 26, 2026. [Benard Orwongo Standard]

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Renson Ingonga has directed the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to conduct thorough investigations into the collapse of a multi-storey building in Eastleigh, Nairobi, amid concerns over possible negligence by county officials, developers and construction professionals.

In a statement, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions said the incident had reportedly caused injuries, destroyed property and left people missing, prompting questions about the circumstances surrounding the building’s construction and collapse.

The DPP said the decision to launch the probe was informed by the gravity of the incident and the need to establish whether failures in construction practices, regulatory oversight or professional conduct contributed to the disaster.

“The DPP has, pursuant to Article 157(4) of the Constitution of Kenya, directed the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to conduct thorough investigations into the matter,” the statement read.

The investigations will examine the roles played by Nairobi City County Government officials, the private developer, contractors and professionals involved in planning, approving, supervising and constructing the building.

Investigators are expected to establish whether the development obtained the necessary approvals, complied with building regulations and underwent the required inspections before the collapse.

The probe will also seek to determine whether any acts of commission or omission by individuals or institutions contributed to the incident, including possible failures to enforce construction standards or identify structural risks. Multi-agency officers search for survivors in the illfated building in Eastleigh on October 26, 2026. [Benard Orwongo Standard]

The DPP further disclosed that the office had not received an inquiry file from Nairobi City County Government concerning the building’s construction for review and directions on possible wrongdoing.

The absence of such a file raises questions about whether the development had previously attracted formal investigations or whether concerns about compliance with building regulations had been reported to the relevant authorities.

The DCI is expected to gather evidence to establish individual and institutional responsibility and determine whether the findings warrant criminal proceedings against those found culpable.

The incident has renewed scrutiny of building safety and enforcement of construction regulations in Nairobi, where rapid urban development has increased the importance of effective planning controls, professional supervision and regular inspections.

County governments are responsible for key aspects of development approval and construction oversight, while developers, contractors and qualified professionals must ensure that buildings meet applicable safety requirements.