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Architects demand release of past building collapse reports

By David Njaaga | Oct. 25, 2026
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Rescue efforts at the site of a collapsed multi-storey building along 9th Street in Eastleigh, Nairobi County. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

The Architects Alliance has called for the release of past building collapse investigation reports and a nationwide audit of buildings after another structure collapsed in Eastleigh, Nairobi, on October 23.

In a statement by its president, Senator Dr Sylvia Kasanga, the alliance urged the government to publish technical findings from previous investigations, disclose action taken on their recommendations and hold those responsible for negligence accountable.

It also called for an independent technical investigation into the Eastleigh collapse, warning that recurring incidents point to weaknesses in building approvals, construction supervision and enforcement.

The call follows the January 2 collapse of Manzil Towers in South C, Nairobi, which killed two people. The National Construction Authority (NCA) reported that the building had four floors beyond its approved 12-storey design, despite four quality assurance inspections during construction.

The alliance said the recurring collapses required reforms beyond investigations and arrests, urging authorities to audit existing and ongoing developments, prioritising high-density urban areas and buildings showing signs of structural distress.

It called on the national and county governments, Parliament and regulatory bodies to strengthen development controls, ensure compliance with building standards and improve professional supervision and inspections.

“We cannot continue investigating collapsed buildings without investigating why the systems meant to prevent their collapse continue to fail,” the alliance noted.

The organisation also wants a national framework to investigate building failures, publish technical findings and track the implementation of recommendations. It called for a national meeting bringing together government agencies, regulators, professional bodies, developers and contractors to agree on a time-bound plan to prevent future collapses.

Kasanga’s organisation further called for stronger professional oversight, including restoring the Office of the City Architect in Nairobi and establishing equivalent offices of chief architect in counties.

It said accountability should cover every stage of a building project, from design and approval to construction, inspection and occupation. Those found responsible for negligence, professional misconduct, corruption or unlawful conduct should face appropriate consequences through fair and lawful processes.

The alliance also called for independent regulation of built-environment professionals to protect professional standards and prevent political, administrative or commercial interference.

It urged authorities to publish previous investigation reports, including their findings, recommendations and actions taken, so the public can establish why similar incidents continue to occur.

“We must measure progress not by the number of investigations launched, arrests made or statements issued, but by the number of lives protected and building failures prevented,” the alliance added.

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Related Topics

Architects Alliance Sylvia Kasanga Eastleigh Building Collapse Nairobi Building Safety
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