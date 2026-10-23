Eastleigh building that collapsed had no occupation certificate, Sakaja says

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Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja. [File, Standard]

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja says the 16-storey building that collapsed in Eastleigh had no occupation certificate despite receiving construction approvals.

Speaking at the scene, Sakaja said the building’s ground floor housed shops that were occupied without the mandatory certificate.

“Of course, it had approval. That is not in doubt. But the steps that are being taken are what we need to question,” he said.

The Rescue efforts are underway at the collapsed storey building in Eastleigh 9th street in Nairobi County.[Benard Orwongo Standard]

“Before anybody gets an occupation certificate, you're not allowed to get into that property. At all. Even temporarily, that is not allowed.”

The governor blamed weak enforcement of construction regulations for allowing developers to flout the law, citing low fines for violations.

“When you enforce, you find a fine of Sh5,000. And that does not deter anyone from continuing with an illegality,” he said.

Sakaja also raised concerns about developers removing architects, engineers and quantity surveyors from construction sites after securing approvals, saying the practice undermined professional oversight and accountability.

Meanwhile, rescue teams were working to reach people trapped beneath the rubble, using excavators, breakers and sniffer dogs to clear debris.

The multi-agency operation involves the county government, the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), the National Disaster Operations Centre (NDOC) and the Kenya Red Cross, with health workers on standby.

He said some people had been communicating from inside the rubble as rescuers worked to clear debris and create access to reach them.

“We are hoping that we shall clear in the quickest time possible the people who have been communicating from inside,” he said.

The number of people trapped or rescued had not been confirmed at the time of the briefing. Sakaja said authorities would provide further updates as the operation progressed.