ABC members call for truce in leadership wrangles

Audio By Vocalize

President William Samoei Ruto welcomed by The Africa Brotherhood Church (ABC) women leaders at Scott Christian University in Machakos on August 22, 2026. [PCS]

A section of members of the African Brotherhood Church (ABC) has called for calm and dialogue amid an escalating leadership dispute at the church’s Makadara branch in Nairobi.

They urge dissatisfied congregants to use established constitutional procedures instead of airing their grievances on social media.

Led by Paul Ngei from the church that hosts the ABC headquarters in Machakos, said internal disagreements should be handled through the institution’s leadership structures to protect the church’s reputation and preserve unity among believers.

Speaking on Friday, Ngei said the church had established mechanisms for addressing complaints ranging from leadership disputes to land-related disagreements, warning that public criticism would not resolve the underlying issues.

“We have seen issues about our church on social media. Addressing church matters on Facebook, TikTok and Twitter will not solve any problem. The Africa Brotherhood Church has laid down procedures on how grievances should be raised,” he said.

Ngei explained that members should channel their complaints through the appropriate levels, beginning with the local church, followed by the sub-pastorate, pastorate, sub-headquarters and, where necessary, the national headquarters.

“We are calling upon our brothers and sisters who have been tarnishing the name of the church on social media to desist. Let us utilise the laid-down procedures to address any grievances,” he added.

He maintained that disagreements involving a local pastor should first be addressed at the local level rather than being presented as a crisis affecting the entire denomination.

“If you differ with your pastor, that is not a matter for the Africa Brotherhood Church as a whole. You need to address it at the local level. Let us not use social media to paint the entire church in a bad light,” Ngei said.

President William Samoei Ruto, arrive at Scott Christian University in Machakos for The Africa Brotherhood Church (ABC) worship on August 22, 2026. [PCS]

His remarks come against the backdrop of a leadership dispute at ABC Makadara, where a section of congregants is demanding changes in the church’s leadership and has appealed to Archbishop Timothy Ndambuki to intervene.

The dissatisfied members have raised concerns about the manner in which Bishop Mary Nzyoki, in statements by her supporters, is steering the church. They allege that their push for leadership changes contributed to their being denied access to the church premises.

The dispute took a public turn last Sunday when a section of worshippers reportedly found police officers surrounding the church entrance and were unable to access the premises.

The congregants subsequently held their service on the road, an incident that brought the disagreement into sharper public focus.

One group is seeking leadership intervention and another defending the existing leadership while calling for disputes to be resolved internally.

James Mutala, another ABC member, said the church had a governing council mandated to address complaints and guide the institution through disagreements.

“The ABC church has procedures in place to solve any complaint that arises. Criticising the church on social media will not help resolve any issue. The church has a strong leadership structure,” Mutala said.

Meanwhile, supporters of Bishop Nzioki have publicly reaffirmed their confidence in her leadership. Some congregants and church leaders gathered at ABC Makadara on Sunday to express their support.

Senior Deacon Michael Munguti said members drawn from several areas under the Nairobi sub-headquarters had distanced themselves from the Makadara dispute and rejected allegations levelled against the bishop.

“We members of ABC Nairobi sub-headquarters, from sub-pastorates, unanimously distance ourselves from the ABC Makadara conflict and totally support our Bishop Mary Nzioki and her leadership,” Munguti said.

The Nairobi sub-headquarter comprises Makadara, Starehe, Kajiado, Athi River, Imara Daima and the sub-pastorate in Thika Pastorate.

He added that the members did not agree with the accusations against the bishop, insisting that the disagreement should be treated as an internal matter involving the affected congregants.

“We know that a section of Makadara members have a conflict and request them to resolve their conflict as per the ABC church constitution procedures but not on social media. Nairobi sub-headquarters has no problem with Bishop,” he said.

Enock Mbithi also urged the public to avoid politicising the dispute, arguing that critics had focused on negative developments while overlooking the church’s contributions to society.

Mbithi noted that the African Brotherhood Church dates back to 1945, saying its longstanding presence and role in the community should not be overshadowed by disagreements at one branch. He also questioned whether some of the people criticising the institution were members of the denomination.