Mama Rachel Ruto hands homes to deadly Chesongoch mudslide victims

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First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto handsover houses to victims of 2025 Chesongoch landslide in Elgeyo Marakwet on October 21, 2026. [PCS]

First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto has urged families affected by the devastating Chesongoch mudslide in Elgeyo Marakwet County to embrace hope, rebuild their lives and foster peaceful coexistence as they recover from a tragedy that claimed more than 30 lives and destroyed homes and livelihoods.

Speaking during the handover of 53 houses to affected families and the groundbreaking of the Chesongoch Community Resource Centre and ICT Hub, Mama Rachel said the reconstruction efforts marked an important step towards restoring dignity, although material support alone could not erase the pain and loss suffered by survivors.

She noted that the disaster had left deep emotional scars, with families losing loved ones, homes and places that held years of memories.

“No amount of money or material things can take away the pain of losing loved ones or restore life to what it was before the tragedy. Healing takes time, and every family carries its own story,” she said, underscoring the need for continued emotional and social support.

The mudslide struck Chesongoch on October 31, 2025, following days of heavy rainfall, sweeping away homes, farms and neighbourhoods. More than 30 people lost their lives, leaving families displaced and communities struggling to rebuild.

Recalling her previous visit to the affected community on November 8, 2025, Mama Rachel said she had promised survivors that they would not be forgotten.

“The last time I stood on this ground, it was wet with mud and grief. Today, I stand here again with joy to say something new has been built where so much was lost,” she said.

She added that the government had responded to the tragedy through medical and funeral assistance, compensation for bereaved families and support for injured survivors. Counselling teams were also deployed to help affected households cope with the psychological effects of the disaster.

First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto lay foundation stone for the construction of Chesongoch Resource Centre on October 21, 2026. [PCS]

The 53 houses were constructed through a partnership involving Elgeyo Marakwet professionals led by Central Bank of Kenya Deputy Governor Dr Susan Koech, Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen, Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Wesley Rotich, the national government, the county government and private partners.

The initiative mobilised more than Sh60 million in financial contributions, materials and technical expertise.

Mama Rachel said the houses would provide families with safer shelter and a foundation on which to begin rebuilding their lives, particularly as the country prepares for the anticipated El Niño rains.

“Every family deserves to face the rainy season with greater security, knowing that their children have a roof over their heads and a place to return to at the end of the day,” she said.

She called on residents of the wider Kerio Valley region to embrace peaceful coexistence, unity and mutual support, saying community recovery required more than rebuilding physical structures.

She urged residents to overcome divisions, work together and ensure that the tragedy became an opportunity to strengthen solidarity and collective responsibility.

First Lady announced plans for the Chesongoch Community Resource Centre and ICT Hub, which will include a social hall and an ICT facility aimed at expanding opportunities for women and young people.

The centre is expected to provide a space for community meetings, social activities, economic planning and digital skills development, enabling young people in the remote area to access opportunities available in larger towns and cities.

As part of the broader relief effort, affected communities also received blankets, mattresses, soap, food supplies and 8,000 mango seedlings to support household welfare and livelihood recovery.

Mama Rachel said the government and its partners were also working to identify safer areas for families living in disaster-prone zones, emphasising the importance of preparedness and protecting lives.

“I hope that as you step into these homes, you will find room for new memories, renewed strength and courage to look into tomorrow with hope,” she said.

She said recovery of Chesongoch demonstrated the power of collective action and resilience in the face of tragedy.

“What the rains washed away, the people of Elgeyo Marakwet have rebuilt. Chesongoch rises again, not by chance, but by choice, courage and unity,” she said.