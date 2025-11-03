×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Mudslides rekindle memories of tragedies that have rocked Elgeyo

By Stephen Rutto | Nov. 3, 2025

Police, KDF officers and Kenya Red Cross Society personnel after retrieving a body swept by the mudslide in Chesongoch, in Elgeyo Marakwet County, on November 2, 2025. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

The mudslide that swept through three wards in Elgeyo Marakwet killing 26 people and displacing at least 200 families is one of the deadliest disasters in a county that boasts of scenic hanging valleys.

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Access this article for Ksh5
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Elgeyo Marakwet Mudslide Elgeyo Marakwet Escarpments Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen Kenya Red Cross Society
.

Latest Stories

How Uhuru helped to turn Raila's grave into a shrine
How Uhuru helped to turn Raila's grave into a shrine
Macharia Munene
By Macharia Munene
7 mins ago
Living cost crisis: No respite as families worse off than last year
Business
By Brian Ngugi
7 mins ago
Senators question KDF role in public projects
National
By Edwin Nyarangi
7 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Tanzania massacre: Dar hit by more riots and deaths
By Biketi Kikechi 7 mins ago
Tanzania massacre: Dar hit by more riots and deaths
KCSE candidates begin written exams today amid tight security
By Mike Kihaki 7 mins ago
KCSE candidates begin written exams today amid tight security
Senators question KDF role in public projects
By Edwin Nyarangi 7 mins ago
Senators question KDF role in public projects
How Uhuru helped to turn Raila's grave into a shrine
By Macharia Munene 7 mins ago
How Uhuru helped to turn Raila's grave into a shrine
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved