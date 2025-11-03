Mudslides rekindle memories of tragedies that have rocked Elgeyo

Police, KDF officers and Kenya Red Cross Society personnel after retrieving a body swept by the mudslide in Chesongoch, in Elgeyo Marakwet County, on November 2, 2025. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

The mudslide that swept through three wards in Elgeyo Marakwet killing 26 people and displacing at least 200 families is one of the deadliest disasters in a county that boasts of scenic hanging valleys.