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Leaders warn of hate speech, political intolerance ahead of 2027 polls

By Erick Macharia | Oct. 19, 2026
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Kivutha Kibwana. [File, Standard]

Political and religious leaders have warned that hate speech, ethnic profiling and political intolerance could fuel violence as Kenya prepares for the 2027 General Election.

The concerns were raised at a forum organised by the Friedrich Naumann Foundation (FNF) and Article 10, where speakers discussed the need for peaceful political competition.

FNF senior project manager Judie Kaberia said political differences should not turn Kenyans against one another.

“Political competition does not prescribe that we become enemies,” Kaberia said. “We can disagree, sometimes strongly, and still recognise one another as fellow citizens.”

In August, a coalition led by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) warned that hate speech, ethnic contempt, political intolerance and incitement could threaten national cohesion and preparations for the 2027 election.

“Left unchecked, this trend sets the nation on a dangerous and unacceptable trajectory,” the agencies said at the time.

The NCIC is investigating at least eight prominent politicians over allegations involving hate speech, ethnic profiling or incitement, according to the information provided.

Prof Kivutha Kibwana, chancellor of International Leadership University, said responsibility for peaceful elections extended beyond the State and political parties to opposition leaders and citizens.

“We cannot think there will be no violence in 2027,” Kibwana said.

He said leaders had the capacity to negotiate before violence erupted rather than wait until lives had been lost and damage done.

“Those who lead, however, have the capacity to be able to negotiate in advance so that they do not do that after the violence when so much has been lost,” he added.

Kenya's history of election-related violence remains a concern. More than 1,100 people were killed and about 650,000 displaced during the 2007-08 post-election violence, according to figures from the International Criminal Court and other international bodies.

National Muslim Leaders Forum chairman Sheikh Abdullahi challenged religious leaders to speak out when silence could worsen political tensions and injustice.

“In the mind of a religious leader, if you see that silence is going to create more chaos, more injustice and probably bloodshed, I think you have to stand up and you have to be counted,” Abdullahi told the forum.

The involvement of politicians in churches has also drawn criticism from religious leaders. In 2020, Catholic bishops said churches “are not political arenas” and barred politicians from addressing liturgical assemblies, while criticising the use of religious celebrations as campaign events.

Jackline Cheruto Kibet, Youth Senate Leader for West Pokot, said young people should participate in political decision-making rather than be used as campaign tools.

“We must demystify the notion that the youth are tools. We are not to be weaponised, but we are decision makers and we should be in those nominations,” she said.

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2027 General Elections 2027 Elections
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