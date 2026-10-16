Raila we miss you: Thousands gather to honour Baba on first anniversary

Railas Supporters follow proceedings during the remembrance service at Migwena ground. [Michael Mute, Standard]

The spirits of the late ODM leader Raila Odinga awoke yesterday as emotions ran high in a politically charged first anniversary with significant implications for the country’s political landscape in the post-Raila era.

He was the man they loved. The legend they cherished and the father who united them with love and nurtured some to become prominent politicians retracing his footsteps.