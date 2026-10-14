US anchor eats humble pie after Nairobi-New York on-air gaffe

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American Televison Host Rob Finnerty.

American television host Rob Finnerty has apologised to Kenyans live on television after facing backlash over remarks comparing Nairobi to New York City.

“I know my comment offended a lot of people who live there and all over the world and for that I am truly sorry. It was a stupid comparison to make, because unlike other cities around the world Nairobi is thriving and from everything I hear it is a very wonderful place,” Finnerty said during his Newsmax programme.

“As a journalist, as a broadcaster, I have a responsibility to speak thoughtfully and respectfully, and I failed here. I hope the people of Kenya accept this apology. No community deserves to be unfairly characterised or insulted. I am sorry, and even though you might not like me, I truly hope that you forgive me,” he added.

Finnerty’s apology came days after he compared Nairobi to New York City during a Newsmax broadcast on October 9, while discussing immigration under former US President Joe Biden and its alleged impact on American cities.

“They move to blue sanctuary cities, and the cities then start to look more like Nairobi than New York City,” he said.

The remarks sparked outrage among Kenyans, many of whom considered the comparison an unfair portrayal of the capital.

In responses on X, Kenyan accounts shared photographs and videos of Nairobi’s skyline, commercial districts and infrastructure to challenge Finnerty’s characterisation of the city.

Kenyan media personality Lynn Ngugi was among those who criticised the broadcaster, questioning the sincerity of his initial apology.

“You’re apologizing because Kenyans dragged you for your ignorance and nobody called you out, you’d have gone about your business without thinking twice about what you said,” Ngugi commented.

Some Kenyans also demanded that Finnerty return to the same television studio to apologise on air, arguing that a social media statement was insufficient to address remarks made on television. Others called on Newsmax to remove the clip and issue a formal retraction.

The backlash intensified after Finnerty posted an apology on X on Tuesday, October 13, before addressing the controversy on television.

“I want to offer an apology to the people of Nairobi, Kenya. The passion you have for your city and homeland is amazing. We all make mistakes. I misspoke, and I am sorry to anyone I have offended,” he wrote before ultimately being forced to make an on-air apology.