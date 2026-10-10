Mazingira Day: Kenya sets sights on 17.2 million trees

President William Ruto led Kenyans on Saturday, October 10, in planting trees in Trans Nzoia County as the country marked Mazingira Day, with the Government targeting 17.24 million trees during the week-long campaign.
Ruto was joined by Environment Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa and Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen at the national celebrations in Endebess.
The exercise is part of Kenya’s target to grow 15 billion trees by 2032, as the Government seeks to increase forest cover and restore degraded landscapes.
Barasa said Kenya had planted 2.2 billion trees by October 5, leaving 12.8 billion to meet the national target.
The Government has also called for greater accountability in tree-growing initiatives, with monitoring efforts aimed at tracking seedlings and assessing their survival.
Kenya’s forest cover stands at 8.84 per cent, while tree cover is estimated at 12 per cent. The Government aims to increase forest cover to 30 per cent by 2032.
Mazingira Day is observed annually on October 10 to promote environmental conservation, tree growing and ecosystem restoration.
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