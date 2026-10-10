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Mazingira Day: Kenya sets sights on 17.2 million trees

By Esther Nyambura | Oct. 10, 2026
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President William Ruto leads the country in marking Mazingira Day by planting trees in Elgon downs, Trans-Nzoia County. [PCS]

President William Ruto led Kenyans on Saturday, October 10, in planting trees in Trans Nzoia County as the country marked Mazingira Day, with the Government targeting 17.24 million trees during the week-long campaign.

Ruto was joined by Environment Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa and Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen at the national celebrations in Endebess.

President William Ruto leads the country in marking Mazingira Day by planting trees in Elgon downs, Trans-Nzoia County. [PCS]

Nyamira County Commissioner Benson Leparmorijo and  Kiamogake pupils are joined by residents and other stake holders to plant trees at the school farm to mark Mazingira day. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

The exercise is part of Kenya’s target to grow 15 billion trees by 2032, as the Government seeks to increase forest cover and restore degraded landscapes.

Barasa said Kenya had planted 2.2 billion trees by October 5, leaving 12.8 billion to meet the national target.

Kakamega High School chief Principal Dr Aliva Luvaso leads students and staff in planting trees to mark Mazingira Day, promoting environmental conservation and the importance of protecting the environment. [Mary Imenza, Standard]

The Government has also called for greater accountability in tree-growing initiatives, with monitoring efforts aimed at tracking seedlings and assessing their survival.

Kenya’s forest cover stands at 8.84 per cent, while tree cover is estimated at 12 per cent. The Government aims to increase forest cover to 30 per cent by 2032.

Energy PS Alex Wachira leads a tree-planting exercise at Hombe Forest during Mazingira Day celebrations, as 80,000 seedlings are planted in the forest and 416,600 seedlings across Nyeri County. [Amos Kiarie, Standard]

Mazingira Day is observed annually on October 10 to promote environmental conservation, tree growing and ecosystem restoration.

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