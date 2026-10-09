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Ebola is here; stay vigilant, experts urge Kenyans

By Mercy Kahenda | Oct. 9, 2026
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Members of the Red Cross dressing up in protective clothing before the burial of the first Kenyan Ebola victim at Langata Cemetery. [Courtesy]

Health experts have urged Kenyans to remain vigilant and observe public health measures to prevent Ebola infections and contain its spread.

Experts say Ebola is a lethal disease and Kenyans should take precautions to prevent further transmission.

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