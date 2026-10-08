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More protest claims worth Sh83.65m processed

By Mike Kihaki | Oct. 8, 2026
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Protest Victims’ Compensation Panel chairperson Prof. Makau Mutua. [File]

Protest victims’ compensation panel says 259 more claims worth Sh83.6m processed, chairperson Makau Mutua urges victims yet to come forward to do so.

The Panel said the latest phase caters for both civilian victims and uniformed officers who suffered human rights violations, with compensation varying according to the category and severity of harm suffered.

According to an update issued in Nairobi on Thursday, the verified claims include aggravated injuries, severe injuries, moderate and minor injuries as well as economic losses.

The largest category comprises 133 claims for minor injuries, each attracting Sh50,000, translating to Sh6.65 million.

Another 54 claims involving moderate injuries were awarded Sh500,000 each, totalling Sh27 million.

The Panel also verified 35 claims for severe injuries, with each claimant receiving Sh1 million, bringing the category total to Sh35 million.

Aggravated injuries accounted for seven claims at different compensation levels. Four claims attracted Sh2 million each, two received Sh1.5 million each, while one claimant was awarded Sh2.5 million.

The category therefore amounted to Sh13.5 million.

Economic losses accounted for 30 claims, each valued at Sh50,000, translating to Sh1.5 million.

The combined compensation across all verified categories stands at Sh83.65 million.

The Panel, chaired by Prof Makau Mutua, said the verification process remains ongoing, urging victims who have not yet submitted their claims to come forward through official channels.

“We remain committed to ensuring no eligible individual is left behind,” the Panel said, adding that every claim undergoes careful verification and authentication before a decision is made.

The Panel said claimants will be notified of the outcome of their applications in due course, while asking victims and beneficiaries to remain patient as the process continues.

It further pledged to maintain engagement with victims to hear their concerns, clarify the status of claims and ensure eligible victims are treated fairly and with dignity and respect.

The compensation programme is intended to address harm suffered by victims of human rights violations, including those linked to demonstrations and public protests.

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Protest Victims Protests Compensation Protests Compensation Panel Kenya's 2024 Protests
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