New US envoy set to land in Nairobi, finds packed in-tray as 2027 campaigns heat up

Diplomat Henry Wooster, the new US ambassador to Kenya. [File, AFP]

Henry Wooster, President Donald Trump's nominee to be US ambassador to Kenya, is now set to arrive in Nairobi after the US Senate confirmed his appointment by unanimous consent, filling a post left vacant for nearly two years. He is set to find a packed in-tray.

Wooster, a career diplomat and former US ambassador to Jordan who most recently served as Chargé d'Affaires in Haiti, was cleared alongside a batch of other career foreign service appointments in a late-night Senate session that also confirmed Keith Sonderling as US Secretary of Labour.