New US envoy set to land in Nairobi, finds packed in-tray as 2027 campaigns heat up

Henry Wooster, President Donald Trump's nominee to be US ambassador to Kenya, is now set to arrive in Nairobi after the US Senate confirmed his appointment by unanimous consent, filling a post left vacant for nearly two years. He is set to find a packed in-tray.
Wooster, a career diplomatand former US ambassador to Jordan who most recently served as Chargé d'Affaires in Haiti, was cleared alongside a batch of other career foreign service appointments in a late-night Senate session that also confirmed Keith Sonderling as US Secretary of Labour.
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