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Committee releases Raila memorial itinerary, calls for peace

By Okumu Modachi | Oct. 2, 2026
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The family of the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, led by Ida Odinga, unveils the Anniversary National Steering Committee at Capitol Hill in Nairobi.  [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has unveiled a month-long programme to commemorate the first anniversary of the death of its former leader Raila Amolo Odinga, with a series of events culminating in a major celebration at his home in Bondo on October 15.

Speaking at Capitol Hill Square in Nairobi on Thursday, the Raila Amolo Odinga Memorial National Steering Committee said the remembrance programme would celebrate the late opposition chief’s life and legacy under the themes of “The People, The Struggle and The Aspiration.”

Committee chairperson Prof Adams Oloo said the month would provide Kenyans and Raila’s supporters across the world an opportunity to remember the former Prime Minister and recommit themselves to the ideals he championed.

Raila died on October 15, 2025, moments after he collapsed during a morning walk at a hospital in Kerala, India, where he had been receiving treatment.

He was laid to rest on October 19, beside his father, Oginga Odinga's grave in Kang'o ka Jaramogi, Bondo, Siaya County.

“A year ago, our nation bowed its head in sorrow at the passing of the Rt. Hon. Raila Amolo Odinga. Today, with hearts still tender but lifted by gratitude, we come together not only to mourn a great loss, but to celebrate a great life,” Oloo said.

He said Raila’s legacy was anchored on his association with ordinary Kenyans, his decades-long struggle for democracy and constitutional reforms, and his aspiration for a “just, united and prosperous Kenya, standing tall in a united Africa.”

The committee said the celebrations would be open to Kenyans across political, religious and community lines, while cautioning against individuals using the anniversary to raise money in the name of the family or the memorial committee.

“We invite every Kenyan, of every county, community, faith and political persuasion, to remember him with love and to recommit to the ideals for which he lived: democracy, justice and one united Kenya,” Oloo said.

The first major event will be a candle-lighting ceremony on Friday, October 2, organised by ODM and the Nairobi City County Government. The committee said it had welcomed and blessed the initiative as a gesture of remembrance.

The official international candle-lighting ceremony, Oloo announced, will then be held on Wednesday, October 14, led by Raila’s widow, Ida Odinga, at his resting place, Kang’o ka Jaramogi, in Bondo.

The ceremony will begin at 6pm East Africa Time, with Kenyans and Raila supporters around the world invited to light candles simultaneously in his memory.

“We warmly invite everyone, and all institutions and organisations across the world, to join this official candle lighting session,” Oloo said.

The celebrations will culminate on Thursday, October 15, with a non-partisan celebration of Raila’s life at Migwena Cultural and Sports Ground in Bondo, beginning at 8am.

The committee said the programme would also feature activities across the country, including lectures, sporting events, tree planting, music and dance, reflecting Raila’s contribution to Kenya’s political and social life.

“Mama Ida Odinga further invites all Kenyans and friends of Kenya, wherever they may be in the world, to join in the celebration,” Oloo said.

The committee urged Kenyans to commemorate Raila’s life through unity and by embracing the ideals he championed during his decades in public life.

“Let us honour him not with division, but with unity; not with despair, but with hope; and not with words alone, but by living the ideals he fought for,” Oloo said.

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Raila Odinga Memorial Orange Democratic Movement Prof Adams Oloo Kang'o ka Jaramogi
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