Witness tells court how Wairimu used to beat Cohen before his death

Chrispinus Chehemi, a former gardener and housekeeper at slain Dutch businessman Tob Cohen’s residence, testifies before Justice Diana Kavedza at the Kibera High Court in Nairobi.[Nancy gitonga ]

A former employee of slain Dutch businessman Tob Cohen has told the High Court of bitter confrontations between Cohen and his wife Sarah Wairimu, including a dispute over property documents kept in a safe at their Nairobi home.

Chrispinus Chehemi, who worked as a gardener and later housekeeper at the couple’s residence, said he witnessed growing disagreements between Cohen and Wairimu in the months before the businessman’s death.