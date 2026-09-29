Witness tells court how Wairimu used to beat Cohen before his death

A former employee of slain Dutch businessman Tob Cohen has told the High Court of bitter confrontations between Cohen and his wife Sarah Wairimu, including a dispute over property documents kept in a safe at their Nairobi home.
Chrispinus Chehemi, who worked as a gardener and later housekeeper at the couple’s residence, said he witnessed growing disagreements between Cohen and Wairimu in the months before the businessman’s death.
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