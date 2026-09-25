Lawyer asks court to stop 2027 elections over delayed IEBC boundary review

Ballot boxes at the Ruaraka constituency tallying centre, Stima Club, Nairobi, on August 11, 2022 . [File, Standard]

A city lawyer has asked the High Court to stop next year’s General Election until the IEBC completes the overdue review of the country’s constituency and ward boundaries.

Advocate Philip Kipkemoi Langat wants the court to restrain the IEBC from conducting or supervising elections to any elective body or office until it reviews the number, names and boundaries of constituencies and wards as required under Article 89 of the Constitution.