What Ruto will address at the UN General Assembly

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President William Ruto going through his speech that will be read at the 81st General Assembly. [ PCS]

President William Ruto will on Wednesday address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, where he is expected to deliver Kenya’s National Statement before Heads of State and Government attending the 81st session.

According to the UN schedule, Ruto is due to speak during the general debate on Wednesday afternoon New York time, corresponding to Wednesday evening in Kenya.

Ahead of the much-anticipated address, Ruto was seen making final preparations for his speech, which is expected to highlight Kenya’s priorities on the global stage.

At the 81st UNGA, Ruto has led the Kenyan delegation in advocating for increased investment in Africa, the development of artificial intelligence and reforms to the global financial system.

The President is also expected to promote Kenya as an investment destination, seek to attract African and international capital, and push for greater participation by African countries in shaping the global digital and artificial intelligence economy.

Ruto has previously called for reforms to global multilateral institutions, arguing that the existing structures need to better reflect the interests and realities of developing countries.

His address is expected to further advance Kenya’s position on reforms to the international system while highlighting Africa’s economic and technological potential.