Court upholds final presidential poll results will be done at Bomas

The National Tally Centre at Bomas during the 2022 elections. [File, Standard]

Court retains Bomas, affirms no altering of Presidential election tally from the Constituencies

The High Court has declined to scrap verification of results sent to the National Tallying Centre from the constituencies, but with a rider that the results declared at the polling stations prevail in the event there is a discrepancy between electronically transmitted and physically submitted results.