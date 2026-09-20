Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Wildlife rangers lack life insurance despite facing deadly risks

By Phares Mutembei | Sep. 20, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Rangers during the 7th Wildlife Ranger Challenge at Lewa Wildlife Conservancy in Meru. [Phares Mutembei, Standard]

More than 50 per cent of rangers who protect wildlife in sanctuaries across Africa lack life insurance, yet their profession is fraught with uncertainties, Shantall Migongo-Zake, the Chief Conservation Officer at Tusk Trust revealed.

Ms Migongo-Zake said Game Rangers Association of Africa (GRAA) and African conservation charity Tusk Trust are working to ensure wildlife rangers in Kenya and other African countries have medical and life insurance.

She spoke at Lewa Wildlife Conservancy in Meru, during the 7th Wildlife Ranger Challenge (WRC), Africa’s largest annual campaign celebrating and supporting wildlife rangers.

More than 2,000 rangers took part in this year's event organised by Tusk and GRAA, bringing together rangers in a series of physical and mental challenges that culminated in a synchronised 21km race on Saturday, September 19.

Launched during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 to help keep ranger teams operating, the WRC has evolved into a continent-wide movement that raises funds for ranger welfare while increasing public understanding of the vital work rangers play in protecting wildlife, despite the numerous challenges they face.

Ms Migongo-Zake and Lewa Conservancy Head of Anti-Poaching Unit Edward Ndiritu said celebrating rangers for their work and providing them with life insurance is important.

"Being a ranger is a very difficult field. We are working very hard together through the Wildlife Rangers Standards Initiative to get rangers under medical and life insurance," she said.

The official said their aim is to see 10,000 rangers across the continent get covered by 2030.

"We recognise that being a ranger is a very lonely profession. They are out in the field by themselves for months on end, away from their families. So it (WRC) is an event where we bring them together to talk about their challenges and celebrate each other. That is really important," she said.

CaptionRangers during the 7th Wildlife Ranger Challenge at Lewa Wildlife Conservancy in Meru. [Phares Mutembei, Standard]

Mr Ndiritu said rangers work round the clock to keep the wildlife safe, so conservation organisations through the WRC were working to also improve their welfare.

"Majority of the rangers in wildlife conservancies do not have life insurance," he noted.

He emphasized that insurance for the rangers was the biggest 'plus' in the Wildlife Rangers Challenge, who's main goal is to raise funds for their welfare.

Rangers increasingly face organised wildlife crime, armed conflict, difficult terrain and long periods away from their families.

The funds raised support ranger welfare, training, equipment, technology and operational capacity

Including expected funds from the 2026 event, the Wildlife Ranger Challenge is set to have raised more than 28 million USD for frontline ranger teams over the last seven years.

The rangers are the people responsible for protecting many of Africa’s most important landscapes and wildlife species, including large land mammals and all other wild terrestrial and marine animals, medicinal plants, foraged fruits and food, forests, and wetlands.

These landscapes and species are of great economic importance, both to people subsisting on what their environment supplies, and for valuable and growing businesses in ecotourism, hunting and fishing, wildlife ranching, forest products, and carbon markets.

Stanley Momposhikashu, a ranger in the Mountain Bongo men team that emerged winners, said racing while carrying a load (22kg for men and 10kg for ladies) was 'gruelling'.

"The race was tough. It was so hot but drinking some water on the route helped some," he said.

He said spending long days and nights in the jungle guardian wildlife against poachers, illegal loggers and other criminals, was tough.

"I love working as a ranger and I appreciate the challenges that come with the territory," he said.

Eunice Peneti, a ranger at Olgulului Conservancy in the Amboseli ecosystem, said: "Working as rangers is especially challenging for us as women. But it is also a job that we love." 

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Wildlife Rangers Africa's Wildlife Sanctuaries Wildlife Ranger Challenge Lewa Wildlife Conservancy
.

Latest Stories

Four years of Ruto: Landmark gains or a legacy of pain? The battle for 2027 begins
Four years of Ruto: Landmark gains or a legacy of pain? The battle for 2027 begins
National
By Ndungu Gachane
2 hrs ago
Gutteres' appointment of Kenyans to high UN offices good for our country
Macharia Munene
By Macharia Munene
2 hrs ago
AU and other major Pan-African bodies have failed the continent
Opinion
By Joseph Lister Nyaringo
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Four years of Ruto: Landmark gains or a legacy of pain? The battle for 2027 begins
By Ndungu Gachane 2 hrs ago
Four years of Ruto: Landmark gains or a legacy of pain? The battle for 2027 begins
Budget Controller's revelations renew fears over Ruto's multibillion funds
By Brian Ngugi 2 hrs ago
Budget Controller's revelations renew fears over Ruto's multibillion funds
Controller of Budget pushes counties to seal revenue leakages
By Rodgers Otiso 2 hrs ago
Controller of Budget pushes counties to seal revenue leakages
The Bomas question: Where is the contract?
By Edwin Nyarangi 2 hrs ago
The Bomas question: Where is the contract?
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved