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Milk processors urge government not to import powdered milk

By Phares Mutembei | Sep. 17, 2026
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Milk processors urge the government not to import powdered milk, saying the shortage is temporary. [iStockphoto]

As the country grapples with serious milk shortages, the Kenya Dairy Processors Association (KDPA) has urged the national government not to allow importation of powdered milk.

The KDPA, through its Chairman Kenneth Gitonga, said the milk shortage is a temporary crisis that is going to end in a matter of weeks.

Mr Gitonga, who is the Meru Dairy Union CEO, said allowing imports will negatively impact the local market for Kenyan processors, yet the shortage is not going to last long.

He said the processors had agreed not to hike milk prices, even as he cautioned consumers against buying in large quantities in a panic.

"We (dairy processors) have advised the government against importing powdered milk. Let us share what we have, which is enough for the next two weeks; then we resume normalcy," he said

Gitonga said the current shortage is climate-related, but with rains expected, he exuded confidence that normal processing and supplies will resume in a matter of weeks.

He said most of the companies' milk stocks are exhausted, creating the shortage in supply.

"But the good thing is that it is not going to last. We are expecting rains shortly and what I urge our farmers wherever they are, is to continue preparing for the rains, by planting a lot of maize and grass for our animals. Immediately, our animals have enough fodder; we shall have milk," Gitonga added.

He said once the rains come, the milk shortage is going to end, hence their opposition to importation of powdered milk.

"We are going to move from a shortage to a glut, and that is why we have advised all the processors to try and support our consumers, and avoid exploitation," he added

He said milk prices should stay within the range of Sh55-Sh60, until normal supply resumes.

"It is a short-lived challenge. I know it will not last long and I want to urge consumers not to panic. You don't have to buy a lot of milk and put it in the house; just buy a few packets and let everybody get some."

He said the Meru Dairy Union had not changed its prices and asked others not to.

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Related Topics

Kenya Milk Shortage Powdered Milk Milk Import Dairy Processors
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