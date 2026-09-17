Omtatah wants IEBC to drop paper ballots for electronic voting system

Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Should Kenyans walk to the polling stations, get electronically identified, vote for a candidate of their choice, get an electronic ticket, and have their vote digitally counted and transmitted immediately or should we retain a hybrid system of voting where you cast your ballot manually, it is counted manually, and the result is sent electronically?

This is a major question that is splitting Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).