Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Section of Muthaiga Golf Course closed amid KFS boundary dispute

By Wanjiku Kariuki | Sep. 15, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

A section of Muthaiga Golf Course has been closed to members as the club seeks to resolve a boundary dispute with the Kenya Forest Service (KFS).

Muthaiga Golf Club Chairperson Dennis Mwirigi said KFS had taken control of part of the course, claiming the affected area falls within Karura Forest.

The disputed section covers the Front Nine, including holes No. 2 through No. 9, and is currently inaccessible to members.

“The Board is seized of the matter and is trying their level best to resolve the situation as urgently as possible. In the meantime, the Front Nine (Holes No. 2-9) is not available or accessible for members’ use until further notice,” Mwirigi said in a letter seen by The Standard.

The driving range and parking areas remain open, he said.

The dispute stems from a long-running disagreement over the boundary between the golf club’s property and gazetted Karura Forest. KFS maintains that part of the course extends into public forest land.

The dispute escalated after KFS officers moved onto the contested section and restricted access to golfers. The club described the move as an invasion and an unauthorised takeover of its property.

Muthaiga Golf Club Board said it is seeking to resolve the dispute through discussions involving government land surveyors and legal teams.

The affected section will remain closed to members until further notice.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Munthaiga Golf Course Closed Section Of Muthaiga Golf Course Muthaiga Golf Course Land Dispute
.

Latest Stories

Youth challenged to claim their place at the governance table
Youth challenged to claim their place at the governance table
National
By Mike Kihaki
21 mins ago
Nairobi awaits the world with open arms
Athletics
By Stephen Rutto
1 hr ago
Propaganda machine: How AI turns political propaganda into new election battleground
National
By David Odongo
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Propaganda machine: How AI turns political propaganda into new election battleground
By David Odongo 1 hr ago
Propaganda machine: How AI turns political propaganda into new election battleground
AI-fuelled campaigns: How voter data security faces new test
By Amos Murumba 1 hr ago
AI-fuelled campaigns: How voter data security faces new test
Ruto's South Rift tour leaves development promises under scrutiny
By Nikko Tanui 1 hr ago
Ruto's South Rift tour leaves development promises under scrutiny
Sh250 billion nuclear gamble puts Siaya on edge amid safety fears
By Standard Team 1 hr ago
Sh250 billion nuclear gamble puts Siaya on edge amid safety fears
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved