Section of Muthaiga Golf Course closed amid KFS boundary dispute

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A section of Muthaiga Golf Course has been closed to members as the club seeks to resolve a boundary dispute with the Kenya Forest Service (KFS).

Muthaiga Golf Club Chairperson Dennis Mwirigi said KFS had taken control of part of the course, claiming the affected area falls within Karura Forest.

The disputed section covers the Front Nine, including holes No. 2 through No. 9, and is currently inaccessible to members.

“The Board is seized of the matter and is trying their level best to resolve the situation as urgently as possible. In the meantime, the Front Nine (Holes No. 2-9) is not available or accessible for members’ use until further notice,” Mwirigi said in a letter seen by The Standard.

The driving range and parking areas remain open, he said.

The dispute stems from a long-running disagreement over the boundary between the golf club’s property and gazetted Karura Forest. KFS maintains that part of the course extends into public forest land.

The dispute escalated after KFS officers moved onto the contested section and restricted access to golfers. The club described the move as an invasion and an unauthorised takeover of its property.

Muthaiga Golf Club Board said it is seeking to resolve the dispute through discussions involving government land surveyors and legal teams.

The affected section will remain closed to members until further notice.