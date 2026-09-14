From Baba to Sifuna: How Sifuna defines Nairobi politics

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and Babu Owino alongside othe Linda Mwananchi leaders during their tour in Nairobi.[Standard]

For Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, Sunday’s show of political strength carried significance beyond the Linda Mwananchi rally. It placed him at the centre of a political tradition shaped for decades by his former party leader, Raila Odinga, whose relationship with the capital was built through elections, opposition politics and some of the country’s defining political confrontations.

From the struggle for multi-party democracy in the early 1990s to the opposition demonstrations of 2023, Nairobi repeatedly provided Raila with a platform from which to challenge successive governments and rally supporters.