Book serialisation

Achieng' Oneko.[File, Standard]

Ramogi Achieng' Oneko (1920–2007) was a Kenyan nationalist whose defiance outlived his fame. One of the Kapenguria Six tried alongside Jomo Kenyatta in 1952, he spent nine years in colonial detention, convicted largely on the weight of a Kikuyu-language meeting he never understood.

He was no mere follower. As editor of Ramogi, he mobilised Luo resistance; as a founder of Luo Thrift with Oginga Odinga, he built Kisumu's first African-owned building. Kenya's first Information Minister after independence, he resigned in 1966 on principle and was detained by Kenyatta from 1969 to 1975, the only Kapenguria Six member to suffer post-independence imprisonment.