Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Ruto signs law targeting officials who ignore audit findings

By Mike Kihaki | Sep. 8, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

President William Ruto sign into law four Bills at State House on September 8, 2026. [PCS]

President William Ruto has signed into law changes that could penalise public entities for failing to implement recommendations by the Auditor-General and Controller of Budget.

The Public Finance Management Amendment Bill 2025 is one of four Bills Ruto assented to, alongside legislation on population planning, air passenger charges and trust administration.

The amendments shorten the period within which public entities must submit financial statements and introduce penalties for failing to implement recommendations arising from reports by the Auditor-General and Controller of Budget, including findings adopted by Parliament or county assemblies.

The changes seek to strengthen oversight of public funds and ensure recommendations by constitutional oversight institutions are acted on.

Ruto also signed the National Council for Population and Development Bill, which establishes the National Council for Population and Development as a statutory body responsible for population and development matters.

The council will coordinate population policies and programmes, support evidence-based population planning and advise the Government on population growth, demographic trends and their impact on economic and social development.

The President noted that the legislation comes as Kenya shapes its development agenda beyond Vision 2030.

The Air Passenger Service Charge Amendment Bill also became law, changing the framework for collecting and administering charges paid by air passengers.

The amendments provide a legal basis for additional institutions to benefit from the proceeds, including the Kenya Airports Authority, Kenya Civil Aviation Authority, Kenya Meteorological Department and Tourism Fund.

The changes are intended to support aviation infrastructure, regulation, weather services and tourism while providing a clearer framework for managing passenger service charge revenue.

The fourth legislation, the Trust Administration Bill, creates a single legal framework for administering trusts.

The law repeals the Trustees (Perpetual Succession) Act and the Trustee Act, replacing them with one principal statute.

The Government expects the new framework to remove duplication and inconsistencies in trust law while making it easier for trustees and beneficiaries to understand and administer trusts.

The legislation will also provide a framework for trusts used in estate planning, asset management and administration of property on behalf of beneficiaries.

The Acting Director General of the National Council for Population and Development (NCPD), Lucy Kimondo, described the assent as a major milestone for Kenya’s population and development agenda.

“The enactment of this law crowns years of effort towards re-establishing the Council on a firm legal foundation. Operating under an Act of Parliament strengthens our mandate and enhances our capacity to serve all population groups while addressing their unique needs and development aspirations,” Kimondo said.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

President Ruto Presidential Assent Air Passenger Service Charge Trust Administration Bills
.

Latest Stories

PWDs in Nakuru issue a five-day demonstration notice over fund disbursement
PWDs in Nakuru issue a five-day demonstration notice over fund disbursement
Rift Valley
By Daniel Chege
3 hrs ago
A year of grief: Woman dies after losing husband and three children
National
By George Njunge
3 hrs ago
Experts warn as water rise puts Baringo, Bogoria on merger brink
Environment & Climate
By Caroline Chebet
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

How Ruto's roadside directives risks Kenya becoming a Pariah state
By Ndung’u Gachane 3 hrs ago
How Ruto's roadside directives risks Kenya becoming a Pariah state
Foreign traders orders: Who gains, who loses?
By Josphat Thiong'o 3 hrs ago
Foreign traders orders: Who gains, who loses?
Reprieve for foreign traders as president gives 90-day ultimatum to regularise businesses
By Jacinta Mutura 3 hrs ago
Reprieve for foreign traders as president gives 90-day ultimatum to regularise businesses
Government blew 30.60b on travel last year
By Irene Githinji 3 hrs ago
Government blew 30.60b on travel last year
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved