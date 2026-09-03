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Murkomen condemns abduction of Standard Group journalist

By Mate Tongola | Sep. 3, 2026
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Murkomen said those behind the incident must be held accountable and face the full force of the law.

Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has condemned the abduction of a Standard Group Associate Editor Alex Kiprotich, describing the incident as “embarrassing and barbaric” and calling for a swift investigation.

Murkomen said those behind the incident must be held accountable and face the full force of the law.

“It’s embarrassing and barbaric. Whoever is involved must face the full force of the law,” he said.

The CS also called on Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja to enhance the security of journalists as the country approaches the 2027 General Election.

“I want to ask the IG that as we head into the election period, let’s provide journalists with enough security for them to perform their duties,” Murkomen said.

He defended press freedom, saying the media plays a critical role in promoting peace and security in the country assuring journalists that the Government was committed to protecting them and enabling them to perform their duties without fear.

“I want to assure journalists that I’m one of your stakeholders. I have benefited from working with you, and I know the good work you are doing,” he said.

The CS further urged individuals or institutions dissatisfied with media coverage to seek legal redress instead of resorting to unlawful actions.

“If I have a problem with a journalist, I will go to court,” he said.

Murkomen was speaking at St Michael’s Secondary School grounds in Embobut, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

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Related Topics

Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen Alex Kiprotich Abduction Police Abductions
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