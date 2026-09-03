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Ruto orders Tata Chemicals out, sets conditions for new investor

By Esther Nyambura | Sep. 3, 2026
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President William Ruto in Kajiado. [PCS]

President William Ruto on Thursday, September 3, ordered the closure of Tata Chemicals Magadi Limited (TCML), accusing the company of failing to invest in Kajiado County despite operating there for decades.

“We have vast resources at Lake Magadi that can transform Kajiado County and our country, Kenya. That Tata Chemicals company has had a licence for 100 years but has not built anything in Kajiado or employed any people from Kajiado,” said Ruto.

Speaking in Oloiren, Kajiado County, Ruto accused the company of extracting resources from Lake Magadi and exporting them without sufficiently contributing to the local economy.

“I told them to pack up their things and leave. Let them go. These people come here, take our resources and transport them to India and other countries,” he said.

Ruto said the government will issue the Lake Magadi soda ash mining licence to a new investor, who will be required to establish industries that add value to the resources extracted from the area.

He said the new investor will be required to establish a major glass manufacturing plant in Kajiado, as well as another facility for the manufacture of chemicals.

“We will bring in a new company, and the condition for that company is that it must establish a major glass manufacturing plant here in Kajiado County, as well as another company to manufacture chemicals,” said the Head of State.

The President’s remarks come months after Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho suspended TCML’s mining operations on July 28, 2026.

In a statement, Joho said the suspension would remain in place until the company fully complies with the Mining Act, its regulations and other applicable laws governing Kenya’s mining sector.

According to the Mining CS, the suspension followed years of engagement between the State Department for Mining and Tata Chemicals Magadi over the company’s statutory obligations.

“The Cabinet Secretary for Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs, Hon. Hassan Ali Joho, has ordered the immediate suspension of all mining operations by Tata Chemicals Magadi Limited until the company fully complies with the Mining Act, its Regulations and all other applicable laws governing Kenya's mining sector,” the statement read.

On August 19, Tata Chemicals announced that it had submitted all information and documentation requested by the government following the suspension of its mining operations.

The company said it had responded comprehensively to the Ministry of Mining’s concerns and demonstrated compliance with applicable regulatory requirements.

“Tata Chemicals Magadi Limited (TCML) confirms it has submitted all information, reports and documentation requested by the Ministry of Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs in connection with the suspension of its mining operations,” the company said.

Operations at the Lake Magadi site began in 1911, when it was established as the Magadi Soda Company.

It changed ownership over the years, eventually becoming part of the Brunner Mond Group, which Tata Chemicals acquired in 2005, bringing the Kenyan operation under its ownership.

The Magadi business was later rebranded as Tata Chemicals Magadi Limited in 2011. So, while the Lake Magadi operation has been in Kenya for 115 years, Tata Chemicals has owned it for 21 years.

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Tata Chemicals Closure President William Ruto New Magadi Investor Tata Chemicals Magadi
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