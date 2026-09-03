How much is enough? DCP accuses Ruto of personal gain in Tata Magadi shutdown

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A section of Tata Chemicals Magadi Limited. [File-Standard]

The Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) has accused the government of economic sabotage after the Ministry of Mining ordered Tata Chemicals Magadi Limited (TCML) to halt operations, saying thousands of families depend on the firm.

"This dictatorial decree, issued under the guise of regulatory compliance, is a textbook example of state-sponsored economic sabotage that will plunge thousands of Kenyan families into absolute desperation," the party said in a statement.

DCP argued that the shutdown ignores the mineral wealth of the area, accusing the government of seeking to personalise natural resources.

The party went further, accusing President William Ruto of pursuing the country's resources for personal gain.

"This is not the first time you are going for our natural resources for your personal gain, we are well aware of your hand in Turkana Oil, gold in Shimba Hills, gold exploration in Laikipia, Narok, Kakamega and Amboseli among others," the party noted, questioning how much would be enough.

DCP demanded, in the statement, an immediate and unconditional reversal of the suspension, warning that the closure would cause job losses and cut off the local community from infrastructure, healthcare and clean water.

The Ministry of Mining suspended TCML's operations on Wednesday, July 29, citing breaches of the Mining Act, Cap 306.

The company had failed to meet several statutory obligations despite years of engagement with his ministry, Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Ali Joho explained, including an unclear mineral beneficiation strategy, outstanding royalty payments, incomplete export reporting and weak implementation of Community Development Agreements (CDAs).

TCML has mined trona at Lake Magadi since 1911, processing it into soda ash used in glass-making, detergents and water treatment.

Tata Chemicals Limited, part of India's Tata Group since 2005, exports more than 95 per cent of the plant's output to Southeast Asia, the Indian subcontinent, Africa and the Middle East.

The company has also long supplied water and social services to the arid Magadi region, which has few reliable boreholes or rivers, leaving residents anxious about supply since the closure.

The suspension has disrupted supply chains linked to Magadi and raised concerns over soda ash costs and water-treatment operations countrywide.

TCML produces about 300,000 tonnes of soda ash a year, and the company has separately warned that about 500 jobs are at risk the longer the closure drags on.

TCML said it had submitted documents addressing the seven issues the ministry raised.

"TCML recognises and respects the government's mandate to regulate Kenya's mining sector," the company observed, adding it remained committed to compliance and environmental stewardship.