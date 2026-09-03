Geneva-based rights group urges UN to monitor Kenya ahead of 2027 election

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The Geneva-based Institute for Human Rights (IFHR) has called on the United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, to closely observe the situation in Kenya before the 2027 General Election.

According to David Koros, the IFHR President, the UN should ensure electoral transparency and maintain national security.

“Hired thugs/violent enforcers in Kenya have become worse than Haiti. The goons are working hand in hand with the police in human rights violations, abductions, and widespread killings,” Koros claimed.

He stated that the worsening political climate in Kenya demands international attention because both the opposition and the government have heavily invested in goons.

Koros highlighted that the recent abduction of Standard Media Group associate editor Alex Kiprotich was a clear sign that the Kenya Kwanza administration intends to silence its critics.

He criticised independent commissions like the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) for their failure to curb hate speech and ethnic incitement.

Koros cited recent incitement remarks by UDA-nominated MP Joseph Wainaina, which involved propagating hate speech and incitement ahead of the 2027 polls.

“The NCIC has failed in its duties. This is a serious violation of the 2010 Constitution that every Kenyan has the right to live anywhere without condition,” he said.

Koros described the MP’s remarks as the highest form of impunity and hypocrisy, considering his community was largely affected in 2007/08 post election violence.

“Uasin Gishu County was a hotspot region, and the majority of 2007/2008 post-election victims are still seeking justice today. Is it out of ignorance or political interest? Why is the MP being used to speak in this manner?” questioned the human rights advocate.

Koros warned that if the NCIC has failed in its mandate to protect Kenyans, it should resign immediately.

He urged international organisations and observer missions to begin documentary work on human rights violations as Kenya approaches the 2027 elections.

During the post-election violence in Kenya in 2007/08, more than 1,300 people were killed and over 300,000 displaced, according to a United Nations report.

Koros cautioned some politicians in the Rift Valley that they will be held responsible for any violence that may occur in 2027.

He urged Kenyan leaders to refrain from making remarks that could destabilise the country before the elections.

“We have had leaders making utterances which are likely to destabilise Kenya. We are asking that all leaders should desist from such behaviour, especially as we approach the elections,” he said.

Koros emphasised that politicians should campaign peacefully, underscoring the vital importance of safeguarding the country.

This came after NCIC summoned Wainaina to appear before the commission over remarks allegedly made during a public gathering in Uasin Gishu.

In a summons dated August 31, NCIC secretary Daniel Mutegi instructed Wainaina to present himself at the commission’s offices in Nairobi on September 17 to aid with investigations.

Wainaina is under investigation for comments made while addressing residents of Ngeria in Kapseret, Uasin Gishu, on August 29.

NCIC stated that Wainaina is required to appear in person to assist investigators.

It warned that failure to comply could lead to further action, including warrants of arrest or criminal and contempt proceedings.

“Take notice that failure to appear in person at the aforementioned place, date, and time will lead to warrants of arrest being issued for your arrest and production before the commission and/or the institution of criminal and/or contempt proceedings against you,” Mutegi stated.