Lobby groups demand arrests after Alex Kiprotich's abduction

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Kenya Editors Guild condemns abduction of Standard Group Associate Editor Alex Kiprotich. [File, Standard]

Human rights groups have demanded the arrest and prosecution of those behind the abduction of Standard Group Associate Editor Alex Kiprotich, as concerns grow over the safety of journalists in Kenya.

The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC), Amnesty Kenya and Defenders Coalition condemned the abduction and called for an independent investigation into the incident.

“The chilling video of Kiprotich’s abduction has placed William Ruto’s regime’s brutal and clandestine policing tactics in full public view,” said KHRC.

The commission linked the incident to reports of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings, claiming nearly three Kenyans were killed by police daily during President William Ruto’s four years in office, bringing the reported total to 3,985.

“KHRC asserts that Ruto has failed to fulfil his promise to keep our country safe, and must take responsibility to end enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings,” the commission noted.

Kiprotich was abducted by armed men on Tuesday along the Gilgil-Nakuru road and found safe on Wednesday morning after being dumped near Masinga Dam, about nine hours after his abduction.

Amnesty Kenya said the incident raised concerns over media freedom, citing remarks Ruto made during the commemoration of 16 years of the Constitution of Kenya.

“Alex Kiprotich’s abduction, days after President Ruto said no Kenyan should lose their liberty or dignity for expressing an opinion, raises serious concerns for media freedom,” Amnesty Kenya noted.

The organisation called for an independent investigation and accountability for those responsible, saying journalists must be able to work without fear of abduction or reprisals.

Defenders Coalition also called on the National Police Service (NPS) to investigate the abduction, arrest those responsible and charge them under the law.

“We implore journalists and human rights defenders to play a significant role in championing rights and freedoms through balanced narratives and informed stories. Their lawful work of informing must not be criminalised or be a source of harassment, threats and intimidation,” the coalition said.

The groups also urged the government to guarantee a safe environment for journalists and human rights defenders to work.

His abduction has also been condemned by the Atheists In Kenya Society (AIK) calling the ordeal deeply disturbing and one that raises serious questions about the safety of journalists and the state of media freedom in Kenya.

‘’Journalism is not a crime. Investigative reporting is not a crime. Criticising those in power is not a crime.’’

VOCAL Africa has called for the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to conduct investigations, further calling for the disbandment of all Illegal squads.

‘’An absolute end to the deployment of illegal abduction squads and rogue security units targeting journalists, human rights defenders and critics of the state,’’ they said in a statement.

‘’This abduction is further evidence that Kenya has now normalised enforced disappearances. The use of dark windowed vehicles and clandestine security operations to seize citizens has become an established pattern of state repression aimed at bypassing constitutional due process,’’ they added.