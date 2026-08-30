This man Kindiki: Second in command but first in the shadow

The resignation of Tanzania’s Vice-President Emmanuel Nchimbi has done more than create a vacancy at the top of the country’s executive.
It has reopened a bigger and uncomfortable question across East Africa: what does it really mean to be the second-in-command when political power remains firmly concentrated in the hands of the President?
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