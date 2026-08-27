NACADA arrests three in Jericho crackdown on counterfeit alcohol

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Counterfeit alcoholic beverages seized following a multi-agency crackdown in Jericho, Nairobi on August 27, 2026. [Courtesy]

Three suspects have been arrested and hundreds of counterfeit alcoholic beverages seized following a multi-agency crackdown on an alleged illicit alcohol manufacturing operation in Jericho, Makadara Sub-County, Nairobi.

The operation, conducted on Thursday, brought together officers from the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA), the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) and the National Police Service.

The enforcement team raided a premises suspected to be a counterfeiting den, where officers allegedly found individuals mixing and repackaging substandard alcoholic drinks.Among those arrested was a woman who was reportedly found in the process of mixing and repackaging the suspected illicit products.

Authorities recovered 315 assorted counterfeit alcoholic beverages, as well as fake KRA excise stamps, empty bottles and bottle tops believed to have been prepared for refilling. Some of the seized products reportedly carried Tanzanian excise duty stamps, raising concerns about possible cross-border counterfeiting and distribution networks.

The three suspects were taken to Jogoo Road Police Station, where they were booked pending arraignment in court on Friday. The suspects are expected to face charges related to the manufacture, possession and distribution of illicit or counterfeit alcoholic products.

The raid is part of an intensified nationwide campaign against counterfeit and illicit alcohol, which authorities say poses serious health and social risks to communities.

NACADA Chief Executive Officer Dr Anthony Omerikwa said enforcement operations had been intensified across the country, with particular attention being paid to Nairobi. According to NACADA, the capital accounts for 55 per cent of the consumption of what the Authority describes as life-threatening alcoholic drinks.

“In response to the upsurge in counterfeit and illicit alcohol consumption in the country, and especially during the electioneering period, we have prompted heightened crackdowns across the country, particularly in Nairobi,” Omerikwa said.

He warned that authorities would continue pursuing people involved in the manufacture and distribution of illicit alcohol.

“NACADA-led multi-agency teams across the country are intensifying their enforcement crackdowns, and offenders will have their day in court. We are not relenting in protecting communities against the harms of these killer drinks,” he said.

The Jericho operation came a day after another multi-agency raid in Eastleigh, Nairobi, where authorities seized 868 counterfeit and uncustomed alcoholic beverages and arrested two suspects.

The back-to-back operations highlight the government's efforts to disrupt the supply chain of illicit alcohol, from manufacturers and distributors to retailers. Authorities have warned businesses and individuals involved in the illegal trade that they risk prosecution.

NACADA has also called on members of the public to help identify suspected illicit alcohol operations and outlets. Omerikwa urged Kenyans to report suspicious activities through the Authority's official platforms or its free helpline, 1192.

“We cannot win this battle alone. We call upon Kenyans to be our eyes and ears and report any suspicious activities or outlets selling counterfeit alcohol,” he said.