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National Assembly approves Fatuma Ibrahim Ali as PSC Commissioner

By Mike Kihaki | Oct. 7, 2026
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Former Wajir County Woman Representative Fatuma Ibrahim Ali. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The National Assembly has approved the appointment of former Wajir County Woman Representative Fatuma Ibrahim Ali as the female non-Member Commissioner of the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC).

The approval was made on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, following consideration of her nomination and the relevant parliamentary committee reports. Fatuma takes over the position previously held by former Commissioner Rachel Ameso, whose term has expired.

Her appointment fills one of the two non-Member positions on the Parliamentary Service Commission reserved under Article 127(2)(d) of the Constitution for persons with experience in public affairs who are not serving Members of Parliament.

Fatuma’s approval follows the Senate’s endorsement of her nomination after the Standing Committee on Justice, Legal Affairs and Human Rights considered her suitability during an approval hearing held on September 28, 2026.

Her selection followed a competitive process that attracted 75 eligible applicants. Twelve candidates were shortlisted and interviewed, with Fatuma emerging as the highest-scoring candidate.

Tabling the Motion before the National Assembly, PSC Commissioner and Mavoko MP Patrick Makau said the selection process involved a detailed assessment of the candidates’ academic and professional qualifications, parliamentary experience, leadership abilities and integrity.

“The Commission interviewed her on 10th September 2026 and assessed her qualifications, covering academic qualifications, relevant experience, understanding of Parliament and the Commission, leadership and management, and the Chapter Six requirements on leadership and integrity,” Makau said.

The recruitment process also included public participation and verification of shortlisted candidates by relevant State agencies. Makau said Fatuma demonstrated attributes considered important for effective service as a Commissioner.

“The nominee also displayed personal attributes, including integrity, accountability, communication and interpersonal skills,” he said.

The vacancy had been advertised on August 14, 2026, through the Kenya Gazette, newspapers of national circulation and the Parliament website.

The process subsequently moved through shortlisting, public participation, background verification and interviews before the Commission recommended Fatuma for parliamentary approval.

Supporting the Motion, former legislator and PSC Commissioner and Eldas MP Adan Keynan highlighted the importance of the Commission in supporting Parliament and its workforce.

“I am aware of the role this Commission actually plays in enhancing and taking care of the welfare of both Members of Parliament and Members of staff,” Keynan said.

He argued that Fatuma’s extensive experience in Parliament and public service would strengthen the Commission, pointing to her previous service as a Member of Parliament and Member of the East African Legislative Assembly.

“As a long-serving Member and former Commissioner, I can confidently say that Fatuma is going to add value by being a Member of this Commission,” he said.

Mandera West MP Yussuf Adan Haji also backed the appointment, citing Fatuma’s experience across different areas of public service.

“Fatuma has passed through many stages and has vast experience, and I am sure the Commission has critically looked at all those qualifications,” Adan said.

The Parliamentary Service Commission is established under Article 127 of the Constitution.

Its responsibilities include providing services and facilities that enable Parliament to effectively discharge its constitutional functions, managing parliamentary staff and strengthening the independence and institutional capacity of Parliament.

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Related Topics

Former Wajir Woman Rep Fatuma National Assembly PSC Public Service Commission (PSC) PSC Commissioners
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