DPP approves fresh charges against 15 DCI, NIS officers over kidnapping case

Audio By Vocalize

Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga at a past event. [File, Standard]

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has approved 17 fresh charges against 15 officers attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the National Intelligence Service (NIS) over the alleged kidnapping of two Indian nationals and their Kenyan driver in 2022.

The officers are scheduled to appear before the Kahawa Law Courts on September 7, 2026, to take plea after the court issued summonses requiring them to appear before Senior Principal Magistrate Njeri Thuku.

The case stems from an incident on July 22, 2022, in Nairobi County, where the prosecution alleges that the officers, travelling in four motor vehicles alongside other unidentified individuals, trailed and intercepted a vehicle carrying the two Indian nationals and their Kenyan driver.

According to DPP, the suspects will face several charges, including kidnapping with intent to murder, contrary to Section 258 of the Penal Code, conspiracy to commit a felony under Section 393 of the Penal Code, and subjecting a person to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment.

The officers will also face charges relating to forgery and allegedly committing, as well as cooperating in the execution of, cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment.

“The suspects will face charges including kidnapping with intent to murder, contrary to Section 258 of the Penal Code; conspiracy to commit a felony, contrary to Section 393 of the Penal Code; and subjecting a person to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment,” the ODPP said.

Prosecutors allege that the three victims were followed and intercepted by the group travelling in the four vehicles before they disappeared.

The new prosecution marks a renewed effort to pursue the case, which dates back to July 2022 when the two Indian nationals and their Kenyan driver disappeared after allegedly being intercepted in Nairobi.