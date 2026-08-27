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'Explain yourself,' COTU tells Gachagua over Smartmatic push

By David Njaaga | Aug. 27, 2026
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 Central Organization of Trade Unions boss Francis Atwoli. [File,Standard]

The Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU-K) has cautioned former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua against undermining the independence of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

In a statement issued Thursday, August 27, COTU-K Secretary General Francis Atwoli said Gachagua's allegations over the procurement of the Integrated Elections Management System (IEMS) risk destabilising the country ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Gachagua alleged Wednesday in Karen, Nairobi, that the IEBC tender process had been predetermined in favour of a South Korean firm, Miru Systems, and pressed the commission to retain its current provider, Smartmatic.

"COTU (K) is particularly concerned that these statements appear capable of laying the political foundation for rejecting the outcome of the 2027 General Election in advance," Atwoli said, noting Gachagua had offered no evidence for the claims.

The union accused Gachagua of contradiction, observing he had criticised the IEBC for allegedly favouring a preferred bidder while simultaneously pushing for Smartmatic himself.

"Gachagua must explain to Kenyans why he himself appears to be prescribing another private company as his preferred election technology provider," Atwoli noted.

The Constitution grants the IEBC independence under Article 249(2), Atwoli noted, adding that neither Gachagua nor any other individual has authority to dictate how the commission discharges its functions.

Where genuine procurement concerns exist, the law provides institutions and procedures through which they can be raised and resolved, he said.

COTU-K warned that electoral violence would hurt workers, women and children the most, and called on Gachagua and other political leaders to exercise restraint as the election approaches.

The IEBC advertised the tender on August 11, with bids due September 1.

The Public Procurement Administrative Review Board is currently handling a separate challenge to the process.

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Related Topics

COTU Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Miru Systems 2027 General Election
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