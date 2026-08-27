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Kindiki cites gains, gaps as Kenya marks Katiba Day at 16

By David Njaaga | Aug. 27, 2026
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Deputy President Kithure Kindiki. [File, Standard]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki says Kenya has built vertical relationships of mutual respect among the judiciary, the executive and the legislature, as the country marks 16 years since the promulgation of the 2010 constitution.

Speaking during Katiba Day celebrations on Thursday, August 27, Kindiki said state organs and the different levels of government had learnt to respect each other's independence under the constitutional order established in 2010.

"The constitution is the software of the nation," Kindiki said, noting that the document envisages counties being run on the basis of national values and principles of governance.

He cited Article 10 of the constitution, which sets out the national values and principles of governance binding all state and public officers, as a safety net for the nation.

Kindiki went on to pose a broader question to Kenyans on the day, asking to what extent the country had remained faithful to the democratic values and principles the constitution enshrines.

The deputy president acknowledged the progress the country had made in the 16 years since promulgation, while at the same time pointing to gaps that remain in fully implementing the constitution.

Katiba Day was first marked in 2025 after President William Ruto proclaimed 27 August a perpetual national observance to commemorate the 2010 constitution.

The day is observed annually both across Kenya and at the country's diplomatic missions abroad, though it remains a working day rather than a public holiday.

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