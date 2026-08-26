Sh3bn needed for El Nio preparedness in health docket

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, when he chaired the inaugural meeting of the Ad Hoc Cabinet Committee on El Niño Preparedness. [DPCS]

The Ministry of Health has stepped up preparedness measures ahead of the El Niño rains, warning of an increased risk of disease outbreaks, injuries, displacement and malnutrition in flood-prone areas.

Director of Public Health Dr Stephen Muleshe said the country had activated a multi-sectoral El Niño taskforce bringing together the Ministry of Health, Environment, Water, Interior, development partners and civil society organisations to coordinate prevention, preparedness and response.