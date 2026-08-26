Sh3bn needed for El Nio preparedness in health docket

The Ministry of Health has stepped up preparedness measures ahead of the El Niño rains, warning of an increased risk of disease outbreaks, injuries, displacement and malnutrition in flood-prone areas.
Director of Public Health Dr Stephen Muleshe said the country had activated a multi-sectoral El Niño taskforce bringing together the Ministry of Health, Environment, Water, Interior, development partners and civil society organisations to coordinate prevention, preparedness and response.
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