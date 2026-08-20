Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

81pc of Nairobians worried about cost of living, TIFA report shows

By Fred Kagonye | Aug. 20, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Nairobi residents flocked Uhuru Park for thgis year's Christmas Day celebrations on Dec 25, 2024. [File, Standard]

Kenyans across all demographics in Nairobi are concerned about the rising cost of living, a new report by TIFA Research shows.

The report found 81 per cent of respondents are very concerned by rising commodity prices, with worry highest among those above 35 years.

Men reported greater concern than women, with 91 per cent citing pressure on household budgets and family upkeep compared to 84 per cent of women.

A price check on tomatoes, beef, potatoes, milk, cooking oil, maize grain, diesel, petrol and kale found increases ranging between Sh2 and Sh100. Only maize flour dropped in price, falling by Sh1.

"With 81pc of respondents facing either high living costs or constrained incomes, households have little capacity to absorb further price increases," the report states, adding, “Any additional costs are likely to deepen financial hardship and reduce consumer spending."

Transport, fuel, food and education account for 62 per cent of Nairobi residents' worries, the report found, while low income, unemployment and poor business performance make up 19 per cent.

High taxes account for 12 per cent while corruption, crime and insecurity worry 6 per cent of respondents.

The report also found that 33 per cent of online taxi-hailing app users want the government to regulate fares while 53 per cent would rather let the market decide.

Those opposed to government intervention feared it would push fares higher and instead urged the state to lower fuel costs, arguing this would ease pressure on fares.

"While improving driver earnings is widely recognised as an important objective, passengers remain concerned about affordability," the report states.

Supporters of regulation argued it is the government's responsibility to protect citizens and that drivers deserve better earnings.

Most online taxi users are based in Nairobi, according to the report.

Respondents said that given the high cost of living, a fare increase would push 60 per cent of them to abandon the service altogether in favour of matatus, boda bodas, walking or personal vehicles.

Another 22 per cent said they would continue using online taxis but change their habits by switching to cheaper options and using cabs less often. Only 18 per cent said nothing would change for them.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

High cost of living Online taxis price of commodities
.

Latest Stories

No arrests yet after daylight robbery at former GSU Commander's residence
No arrests yet after daylight robbery at former GSU Commander's residence
Crime and Justice
By David Odongo
4 hrs ago
Mombasa centre of golf attraction this weekend
Sports
By Maarufu Mohamed
4 hrs ago
Selection of transaction advisor paves way for national lottery rollout
Business
By Graham Kajilwa
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Kenyans on their own as state agencies fail to curb political violence
By Ndungu Gachane 5 hrs ago
Kenyans on their own as state agencies fail to curb political violence
Senior school dropout rate threat to CBE rollout, reveals new survey
By Gentrix Osano 5 hrs ago
Senior school dropout rate threat to CBE rollout, reveals new survey
Kenyan sleuths close in on cause of Ecuador spy chief chopper crash
By Hudson Gumbihi 5 hrs ago
Kenyan sleuths close in on cause of Ecuador spy chief chopper crash
ODM power sharing demands unsettle Kenya Kwanza allies
By Ndung'u Gachane 5 hrs ago
ODM power sharing demands unsettle Kenya Kwanza allies
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved