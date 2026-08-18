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'A testament to unwavering dedication,' Ruto hails Zambia's Hichilema on re-election

By David Njaaga | Aug. 18, 2026
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President William Ruto and Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema. Ruto congratulated Hichilema on his re-election as Zambia's president on Tuesday, August 18. [File,Standard].

President William Ruto has hailed Hakainde Hichilema on his re-election as president of Zambia, describing the victory as proof of the trust Zambians place in his leadership.

In a letter dated Tuesday, August 18, Ruto extended congratulations on behalf of the government and people of Kenya after Zambia's electoral commission declared Hichilema the winner of the presidential election held on Thursday, August 13.

"Your resounding and decisive victory is a testament to your unwavering dedication, perseverance and commitment to the advancement of Zambia," said Ruto.

Hichilema secured a second term after garnering about 60 per cent of the vote, defeating his closest challenger, Brian Mundubile, who polled roughly 38 per cent, according to the Electoral Commission of Zambia.

Ruto said the win reflects confidence in Hichilema's leadership.

"It is above all an affirmation of the trust and confidence that the people of Zambia have placed in your visionary leadership towards advancing the nation's development and prosperity," added Ruto.

The Kenyan leader also pointed to longstanding ties between the two countries.

"Kenya regards Zambia not only as a brotherly nation but also as a valuable partner and ally in the region," noted Ruto.

He pledged to deepen cooperation between Nairobi and Lusaka during Hichilema's second term.

"Dear brother, I look forward to continuing to work closely with you to further solidify and broaden the bonds of friendship and cooperation between our two nations," he said.

Hichilema, 64, first took office in 2021 after defeating then-president Edgar Lungu.

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Related Topics

President Ruto President Hakainde Hichilema Zambia Elections Brian Mundubile
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